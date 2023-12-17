STRYPER - Holiday Edition Of The Official Stryper Podcast Streaming

The December 2023 edition of The Official Stryper Podcast is now streaming at this location and below.

Podcast host, Matman, has shared the following overview:

"Welcome to another holiday extravaganza! Yes, it is that time, where we hand the controls of the podcast over to Oz Fox, Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet and Perry Richardson and let them pick the music! Since Christmas is fast approaching (and Hanukah is already here), the band talk about their favorite Christmas memories, what they would buy for each other and then... pick a favorite Christmas song! Get into the holiday mood with Augie Rios, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Firehouse, The Band (that is my pick), and Stryper! Enjoy the show, have a fantastic holiday, and get ready for an amazing 2024!"

Stryper have checked in with the following announcement:

"We are planning our first ever Unplugged / Acoustic tour in '24. And we are considering bringing this tour into some local (large) churches. If you are affiliated with a church that regularly holds concerts, we'd love to hear from them. This concert will work best in churches that do concerts on a regular basis. If that describes your church or a church you know, ask those church leader(s) to contact Chris at Chris@biggtimeinc.com and/or Sullivan at Sullivan@biggtimeinc.com."

The band recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.

"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.

Your ticket will also include -

- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse

- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel

- Catered brunch with the band

- Photo-ops throughout the weekend

- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"

- Lots of hang time with the band

- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)

- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary

- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)

- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band

- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio

- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral

For more information go to the official Stryper website here."