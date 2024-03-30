STRYPER Look Back On February 2024 Fan Weekend On Official Stryper Podcast

Christian metallers Stryper have checked in with the following update:

"Welcome one and all to another episode of 53:5 - The Official Stryper Podcast. In this episode, we will take a look at each day of the Stryper Fan Weekend, an event that happened February 9 and 10 in Springfield, MA. Let me take you on a tour of the amazing weekend of events with awesome music and silly stories that will hopefully capture the fun we all had! Bowling anyone?"

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, took to social media to offer an update on the band's forthcoming new album.

Says Sweet: "I’ve completed the lead vocals and now I’ll spend the next few days writing and arranging my guitar solos. Then we’ll begin final mixing and mastering will be completed by 4/20.

"I must admit that I was a little nervous about my voice but in all sincerity, it seems fine to me. I didn’t have any trouble tracking vocals and if anything, it seemed a little easier this time around.

"I have to say that this album has a very special signature. It has a heaviness yet at the same time, a very melodic approach and a bit more of a “sing-along” style when it comes to the choruses. I’m really pleased with the results and I truly believe it will be at the top of everyone’s “best of” list.

"There are some stand out tracks to my ears already but I won’t go into details quite yet. Bottom line, a KILLER new Stryper album is coming!

"Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted."👊

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

Tickets are available here.