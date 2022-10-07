STRYPER - New Single "Same Old Story" Streaming; Official Video To Be Released Today

Below you can hear the new Stryper single, "Same Old Story", taken from the band's forthcoming album, The Final Battle. The official video for the song will be released today (October 7th) at 9:00am EST / 6:00am PST.

Frontiers Music Srl will release Stryper's new album, The Final Battle, on October 21. Pre-order The Final Battle here. The album will be released on CD, LP (multiple color variants available), & digital. In addition to CDs and LPs, new t-shirt designs are available from the band's store and the label stores.

Tracklisting:

"Transgressor"

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

"Same Old Story"

"Heart & Soul"

"Near"

"Out, Up & In"

"Rise To The Call"

"The Way, The Truth, The Life"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Transgressor" video:

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil":