STRYPER Recap 2024, Share Plans For The New Year Including "The Release Of Some New Exclusive Music"

"We have had a busy 2024," begins an update from Stryper. "Thanks to the best fans in the world, it was an amazing year. Here are some highlights for the year and a little about what we have planned for 2025."

February 2024:

"We started off the year with an amazing Stryper Fan Weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts where we spent quality time with some amazing friends and fans, and we also learned who in our group is a good bowler, and who is not. Stay tuned for details on the next Stryper fan weekend."

March/April 2024:

"We played two of our favorite places… Puerto Rico, and shortly afterward, M3 Festival."

April 2024:

"Along with for King & Country and Lecrae, we released “To Hell With The Devil (RISE)” as part of the Unsung Hero movie. The movie won a Dove Award for Inspirational Film of the Year, and the song is nominated for a We Love Award."

May 2024:

"We released our very first acoustic album, To Hell With The Amps, and a couple of weeks later embarked on our very first acoustic tour."

July 2024:

"We returned this year to perform at the amazing Alive Music Festival and got to catch up with our friends in For King and Country among others. We love that festival!"

September 2024:

"We kicked-off our 40th Anniversary Tour where we performed 2 sets of classic and current material. We hit 37 cities on this tour, quite a few of them were sold-out shows, and we had an absolute blast!

"That same month, we released our 16th studio project, When We Were Kings. The album hit 5 Billboard Charts, including #2 Christian Albums and #16 Top Current Album Sales."

December 2024:

"Michael performed a handful of solo shows including his 8th Annual Christmas Show in Plymouth, Mass (Mark your calendar: the 9th Annual will be December 13th, 2024).

"Michael and Lisa Sweet started a new Foundation in 2024 called Faith In Music Foundation. You will be hearing more about that in 2025."

What's up for 2025?

"2025 is also going to be a busy year for us as we do some international touring. You'll start to see dates announced soon at Stryper.com​

"We will continue work on the Stryper Documentary, which we made incredible progress on in 2024 interviewing dozens and dozens of celebrities, fans, and people inside the Stryper circle.

"We will be very active on our Patreon page, also known as The Stryper Fan Club Plus, with listening parties, chat sessions, Bible Studies, and even the release of some new exclusive music.

"Thank you for an amazing year, for supporting the band, and for all that you do to make the world a better place. We love you!

"God Bless You All, MS, RS, OF, PR"

(Top photo - Alex Solca Photography)