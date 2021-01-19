STRYPER To Release 2021 Remix Of "To Hell With The Devil" Via Patreon This Thursday

Christian rockers Stryper have issued the following announcement:

"This Thursday we'll be releasing an awesome remix of the song 'To Hell With The Devil'. Our friend Jeff Savage did an amazing remix. We were all blown away and will be releasing it to Patreon only members on 1/21/21."

Go to Stryper's Patreon page here.

"To Hell With The Devil" is the title track from Stryyper's third studio album, released in 1986. It was the first Christian metal album to achieve platinum status, selling over one million copies.

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has recorded an acoustic cover of the Stryper song, "Passion", which appears on the band's 2005 comeback album, Reborn. Speaking with V13 about the re-recording, he said "'Passion' has always been one of my favorite songs. It’s powerful yet simple and its message is so timely right now. I wanted to release a brand new version of this song hoping that it will shine brightly in a darkened world. I pray that it speaks to you during these troubled times."