STRYPER - Top 5 Albums, Big Budget Videos Showcased In Panel Discussion On 80's Glam Metalcast

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike and Christian etal podcasters Wildman and Steve from The Wildman And Steve Show talk in depth about their individual Top 5 albums by Stryper. They also discuss the band's classic '80s glam image and their big budget '80s videos.

Stryper have revealed they have gotten the rights back for their No More Hell To Pay and Second Coming albums, both released in 2013. They are now being distributed via the band's Fifty Three Five label and are available on all streaming platforms. Check them out via the links below.

- No More Hell To Pay

- Second Coming

Stryper have released a remix of their hit song 'To Hell With The Devil', which is now available to Patreon only members. In the clip below, frontman Michael Sweet and Jeff Savage discuss the making of the remix.

Go to Stryper's Patreon page here.

"To Hell With The Devil" is the title track from Stryper's third studio album, released in 1986. It was the first Christian metal album to achieve platinum status, selling over one million copies.