STU BLOCK - "I Must Announce My Resignation From ICED EARTH With Immediate Effect"

On January 17, Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer was taken into custody in Indiana following his “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021. Schaffer had been listed on the Most Wanted section of the FBI’s website.

Iced Earth vocalist Stu Block has now announced his departure from the band with the following statement:

"Well, there are times and events when you have to take stock and reevaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future. That being said I have informed Jon (Schaffer) and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect.

"Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It’s the best decision in many ways for my personal/ professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper.

"Much love and respect to you all. Don’t fret! Stay tuned for some exciting things to come! Time to embark upon a new chapter. Be good to each other."



In other Jon Schaffer abandonement news, his partner in his long-running project Demons & Wizards, Blind Guardian's Hansi Kürsch, recently confirmed that he has officially quit that band.

Kürsch released the following statement to Germany's Rock Hard: "I notified Jon and Century Media on Monday that I was leaving the Demons & Wizards project with immediate effect. My collaboration with Jon on Demons & Wizards is over."

Reports and a search indicate that all traces of Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards have disappeared from the Century Media website. They no longer appear on the label's current artist list, and merchandise from both bands has been removed from the Century Media webshop. In addition, both bands have been removed from the label's former artists roster.

While Century Media has yet to make an official statement, this can be seen as the fallout from recent events involving Jon Schaffer.