STUDIO D’LUX Releases “Ain’t Good Enough” Single Feat. BILL CHAMPLAIN

Studio D’lux is a studio project recording songs written and produced by keyboardist/singer Doug Kistner. The debut single, “Ain’t Good Enough” features an all-star lineup of Bill Champlin (formerly of Chicago), drummer Liberty Devitto (Billy Joel) and guitarist Elliott ‘still reelin’ Randall (Steely Dan).

You will hear these world class musicians put their stamp on this exciting new music inspired by the great bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Doug Kistner has played with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, John Waite, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Danny Seraphine's CTA. He is currently playing with Lords of 52nd Street and Summer of Love. Kistner’s recent solo releases have made the New Music Weekly charts and the UK singer/songwriter iTunes chart.