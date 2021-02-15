STYGIAN DARK Feat. DAVE INGRAM And ROGGA JOHANSSON Reveal Gorelords Of War Album Artwork, Song Titles

Stygian Dark, the purveyors of dirty, down-tuned old school death metal, have released the cover art for their upcoming full-length debut, Gorelords Of War. The album will be released on vinyl via Doc Records (Holland) and on CD via Old Shadows Records. Additionally, a two track 7” will be released by Slaughterhouse Records, all in 2021.

The artwork was created by John Quevedo Janssens.

Track titles include “Driven By Ravenous Hunger”, “The Oligarch”, “No Choke Chain On The Wolf”, “Lick The Oculus”, “Buried Before First Light”, “Gorelords Of War” and others.

The band was created by Dave Ingram (Benediction) and Rogga Johansson (Paganizer) and the lineup is completed by Alwin Roes (Dead End) on bass and Jon Rudin (Wombbath) on drums.

Dave Ingram: “Vocal recordings are almost complete, and then it’s obviously off for mixing. We want to get this out as soon as possible, we’re really damn pleased with it.”

More updates coming soon