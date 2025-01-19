STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Shares New Sonor Tour Kit Rundown (Video)

The year 2025 marks Todd Sucherman’s return to playing Sonor drums, re-embracing the Sonor sound that he fell in love with as a young musician. Modern Drummer has shared an exclusive video of Sucherman playing his new Sonor kit at a recent show in South Florida. Host David Frangioni dives deep with him in this can't-miss reveal.

Sucherman is a hero on stage known for his exceptional blend of musicianship and showmanship powering the iconic rock band Styx both live and in the studio since 1995.

"I just want to play the instrument that I love," states Sucherman "I’ve never forgotten the sound of the Sonor kit I had when I was a kid playing music with my brothers and that sound has never left my heart. Coming back to Sonor and reliving my sound, the sound that grabbed me when I was young, gives me that hunger and excitement all over again."

With thoughtful and powerful drumming, Sucherman inspires drummers everywhere from the stage, online, and through his commitment to masterclasses between tour dates.

"We at Sonor are proud and honored to welcome Todd Sucherman back to his home behind a Sonor kit," states Sonor US Brand Manager Jeff Mulvihill.

Styx hit the road this month, and Sucherman is behind a brand new Sonor SQ2 series Kit featuring Heavy Beech Shells finished in African Marble High-Gloss Veneer appointed with 24K gold fittings for a stunning look and the exceptional Sonor sound.

Sucherman previously shared the video below, stating: "I have returned home to Sonor drums in 2025. My first recording studio experience at age nine was on a Sonor kit the studio had and then I played this magnificent brand until I was thirty. I’m thrilled to return to the drums of my youth and they are now the drums of my future. I find myself excited beyond comprehension to create music on these astonishing, exquisitely made instruments that are truly breath taking and inspiring to play.

"I wish to thank Jerry Goldenson, Jeff Mulvihill, Henry Go and the whole team in the USA as well as Nico Lang, Christian Figgen, Jannis Köckmann and the entire team in Germany. Their collective enthusiasm, expertise, help and support was immeasurable. Thanks also to Mark Eldridge, Steele Turkington, Jim Feck, Ronn Dunnett and Mark Petrocelli for their contributions to the studio and live sets.

"I look forward to all that is to musically happen in 2025 and beyond as we celebrate Sonor’s 150th anniversary. Onward we go!"