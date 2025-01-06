STYX Legend DENNIS DeYOUNG - "We Would Stand Behind KISS Because Our Trajectory Towards Success Was So Slow And Painful"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Music has the power to change the course of human behavior. It’s truly the best medicine for the soul. When you're stuck in a funk, frustrated with everything, and feeling like your world is falling apart, sometimes all it takes is one of your favorite feel-good songs to turn it ALLLL around. It’s magic we can’t always explain, but who needs explanations. This is actually the hardest countdown I’ve ever had to put together because there are so many worthy choices, but we’re gonna count down the Top 5 Feel Good Songs of all time, including some exclusive insight by the artists that created them… including 'Walking On Sunshine' that was so positive it irritated Katrina And The Waves and 'Come Sail Away' that ‘supposed to be science fiction but it actually happened', and 'Good Vibrations' that might be the most insane production ever - next on Professor of Rock!"