STYX's TOMMY SHAW, DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN, BILLY IDOL, MYLES KENNEDY, MATT SORUM, BRET MICHAELS And More Confirmed For Big Love Benefit Concert; Webcast Streaming This Saturday

Def Leppard's Rick Allen invites you to the Big Love Benefit Concert, this Saturday, January 23. You can help concert crews with a simple ticket purchase.

A message from Rick Allen: "As I'm sure most of you know, things are tough for a lot of people right now. My thoughts go out to everyone struggling during this time. I personally greatly miss being able to see so many of you at concerts across the globe. I look forward to doing that again in the future just as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, one group of workers directly impacted by this pandemic are those crew and stage hands who normally help create and provide those fantastic concerts for us all. To help them, my wife, singer/songwriter Lauren Monroe and I have created the Big Love Benefit Concert which happens this Saturday, January 23rd. All proceeds will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to our industry and helps with funding for basic needs and mental health services.

"YOU can help by showing your support through buying a ticket to this webcast. For $14.99, you get to see a fantastic show with performances by myself, Lauren Monroe, the Big Love Band, Clayton Q, Tammi Brown and the Big Love Choir - and appearances by Billy Idol, Styx's Tommy Shaw, Wynonna Judd, Myles Kennedy, the Allman Betts Band, and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses & Velvet Revolver. Plus a special message from Bret Michaels. Or, for $25, you get the show plus you can join Lauren and me in a Zoom Meet & Greet right after the show. We'd love to see you there!

"Thank you for your help and support! Much love to all of you."

Get your tickets here.

The show starts at 6 PM, Pacific Time (9 PM, Eastern Time) this Saturday, January 23. If you can't catch it then, you can still buy a ticket and watch it any time within 48 hours.