SUBFIRE Selected To Support FIFTH ANGEL In Athens, Greece

After their great performance as the opening act for Ross The Boss, Greek heavy/power metallers, Subfire, have been chosen as the opening act for Fifth Angel's upcoming first ever appearance on Greek soil, which will take place in Kyttaro Live in Athens on Saturday, September 21.

Subfire will present live their latest effort, Blood Omen, which was released on May 18 via Symmetric Records. Available tickets for the concert can be booked online here, while hard copies can be obtained from No Remorse Records.

The Blood Omen album production and mixing was handled by Bob Katsionis (Stray Gods, Warrior Path, Firewind), while the mastering was done by Nasos Nomikos at VU Productions. The cover artwork was created by Alexis Alifragis aka Perverend SlumberSlut (Obduction, For A Dozen Matters, Goateatgod).

Tracklisting:

“Tides Of Alibis”

“Rage Of Emotions”

“Samurai”

“Path Of The Assassin”

“Iga Land”

“Rise”

“Unbreakable”

“Black Edged Meitu”

“Hunter Of Dreams”

"Unbreakable" lyric video:

“Samurai” lyric video:

“Path Of The Assassin”: