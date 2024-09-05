SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE, WINTERHORDE, WALKWAYS, THE FADING Among Acts Confirmed For Israel's PsychoWard IV Festival

GlobMetal Promotions are happy to announce that Psycho Ward IV will take place in Tel Aviv on October 19.

Israel's biggest metal festival PsychoWard, by Vladislav Mazourenko, returns with a crazy lineup that includes 13 bands in an event dedicated to the Israeli metal scene.

In addition to the excellent arsenal of bands and talent assembled, PsychoWard will go above and beyond the high level of expectations they've set, with a stage that has not yet been seen at festivals in Israel featuring pyrotechnics, merch stands from the bands and alternative stores, rest areas, photographers, food stands, coverage from the biggest metal magazines in Israel and a whole team dedicated to creating the notorious "psycho" atmosphere befitting the name of the event as well as a considerable number of surprises from the bands themselves.

Tickets are available here. Find a Facebook event page here.

Confirmed acts include: Subterranean Masquerade, Walkways, The Fading, Matricide, StormbounD, Winterhorde, Desert, Off-Grid, Oceans On Orion, SaffeK, Structural, Vengar, Drosera.