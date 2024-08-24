SUBWAY TO SALLY - Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 17, Subway To Sally performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Henkersbraut"

"Was Ihr Wollt"

"Leinen Los"

"Alles Was Das Herz Will"

"Eisblumen"

"Auf Dem Hügel"

"Minne"

"Island"

"Falscher Heiland"

"Ihr Kriegt Uns Nie"

"Sieben"

"Tanz Auf Dem Vulkan"

"Kleid Aus Rosen"

"Sanctus"

"Gott Spricht"

"Veitstanz"

"Julia Und Die Räuber"