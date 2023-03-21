SUCKERPUNCH Signs With Wormholedeath

Wormholedeath Records announces the signing of Danish rock n’ roll band Suckerpunch for the re-release of their album, Redneck Gasoline, on April 21st, 2023. The album, which was originally released in 2019, is heavily inspired by the Southern way of life and music from America. With their authentic sound, Suckerpunch draws musical influence from the classic rock scene and the history of America, whether it is the wild west or the moonshiners in the deep south.

"We don’t think that hard about the meaning of life, we leave that to others, instead we play badass redneck boogie," said Suckerpunch about their music. The band is composed of Kurt Noesgaard on vocals, Lars Groth on drums, Jesper Willumsgaard on bass, Morten Noren on guitar, and Morten Flindt on guitar. Their music features lots of guitar with blistering solos, catchy choruses, and a deep, tight, and steady rhythm section.

Suckerpunch's music takes you on a journey into a world of Southern-inspired life and history, from tales of desperados to the life of a moonshiner - from riding your Harley on the open highway to a broken heart from a girlfriend. Their music is so authentic that you feel like you're there with them.

"We are thrilled to sign with Wormholedeath Records for the re-release of Redneck Gasoline, and more to come in the future," said Suckerpunch.

Tracklisting:

"Go Big Or Go Home"

"Dusty Windshield"

"Hell To Pay"

"Last Call"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Filthy Rich"

"Gators"

"Don't You Come Back"

"Cut The Crap"

"Little Teaser"