SUFFOCATION Announce "Ancient Unholy Uprising Tour 2023" With Co-Headliners INCANTATION
August 28, 2023, an hour ago
New York death metal innovators, Suffocation, are teaming up this fall with legendary death metal band Incantation for the Ancient Unholy Rising Tour 2023. The 26-date trek will kick off on November 7t in Baltimore and makes its way across North America with performances in Montreal, Seattle, and Houston before its conclusion in Greensboro on December 4. Joining the bands as openers are Skeletal Remains and Stabbing.
Suffocation comments, "We're excited to hit the road alongside our brothers in Death Metal, Incantation and support acts Skeletal Remains and Stabbing. The USA and Canada won't know what hit 'em! By the way - If there was ever a tour you do not want to miss, THIS is the one because we've got a lot of surprises in place for fans so look for some HUGE announcements coming soon, you guys have waited long enough."
The Ancient Unholy Rising Tour 2023 will serve as Suffocation's North American album release tour, so expect more details on a new album announcement very soon.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, September 1 at 9 AM, Eastern. Purchase tickets here.
Tour dates:
November
7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
8 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
10 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
11 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco
12 - Montreal, QC - Studio TO
13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
16 - Madison, WI - The Annex
17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
18 - Denver, CO - HQ
20 - Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
December
1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
3 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
4 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Suffocation lineup:
Terrence Hobbs - Guitar
Derrek Boyer - Bass
Eric Morotti - Drums
Charlie Errigo - Guitar
Ricky Myers - Vocals
(Photo - Jason Carlson)