SUFFOCATION Announce "Ancient Unholy Uprising Tour 2023" With Co-Headliners INCANTATION

New York death metal innovators, Suffocation, are teaming up this fall with legendary death metal band Incantation for the Ancient Unholy Rising Tour 2023. The 26-date trek will kick off on November 7t in Baltimore and makes its way across North America with performances in Montreal, Seattle, and Houston before its conclusion in Greensboro on December 4. Joining the bands as openers are Skeletal Remains and Stabbing.

Suffocation comments, "We're excited to hit the road alongside our brothers in Death Metal, Incantation and support acts Skeletal Remains and Stabbing. The USA and Canada won't know what hit 'em! By the way - If there was ever a tour you do not want to miss, THIS is the one because we've got a lot of surprises in place for fans so look for some HUGE announcements coming soon, you guys have waited long enough."



The Ancient Unholy Rising Tour 2023 will serve as Suffocation's North American album release tour, so expect more details on a new album announcement very soon.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, September 1 at 9 AM, Eastern. Purchase tickets here.

Tour dates:

November

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

11 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

12 - Montreal, QC - Studio TO

13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

16 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

18 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

December

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Suffocation lineup:

Terrence Hobbs - Guitar

Derrek Boyer - Bass

Eric Morotti - Drums

Charlie Errigo - Guitar

Ricky Myers - Vocals

(Photo - Jason Carlson)