SUFFOCATION, INCANTATION, SKELETAL REMAINS, STABBING Added To Bill For Trois-Rivières MetalFest 2023

Trois-Rivières MetalFest has unveiled Suffocation (pictured above), Incantation, Skeletal Remains, and Stabbing as the next addition of bands for their 2023 lineup, with all of them performing on the second night of the festival on Saturday, November 11 alongside previously announced bands Kataklysm (promoting their new album Goliath), Burning The Oppressor and Spirit Of Rebellion.

The first night of Trois-Rivières MetalFest on Friday, November 10 is sold out with Martyr headlining and performing an exclusive set of their WarpZone album along with being joined by some of Quebec's favourite heavy hitters Barf, DBC (Dead Brain Cells), Nova Spei, Sarkasm, and Vantablack Warship. There is still one more band to reveal for that night, which will be announced in October and it will be a real treat for those Friday night ticket holders.

Tickets are available here. Please note: Weekend Passes and Friday night November 10 are sold out.

Since 2001, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has been bringing metal music fanatics from across Quebec and abroad together for one of the province's most extreme mosh pits. Presenting past headliners such as Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Annihilator, Voivod, Despised Icon, and many others to name a few, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has continued to evolve and is celebrating its 16th edition this coming November 10 and 11 at Amphithéâtre Cogeco.

November 10 lineup (more TBA):

Martyr

Barf

DBC (Dead Brain Cells)

Nova Spei

Sarkasm

Vantablack Warship

November 11 lineup:

Kataklysm

Suffocation

Incantation

Skeletal Remains

Stabbing

Burning The Oppressor

Spirit Of Rebellion

