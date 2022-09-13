SUFFOCATION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

New York death metal pioneers, Suffocation, performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival on August 14th. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Liege of Inveracity"

"Effigy of the Forgotten"

"Catatonia"

"Thrones of Blood"

"Pierced From Within"

"Clarity Through Deprivation"

"Funeral Inception"

"Bind Torture Kill"

"Infecting the Crypts"