SUFFOCATION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

September 13, 2022, 54 minutes ago

news suffocation black death alcatraz festival 2022

SUFFOCATION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

New York death metal pioneers, Suffocation, performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival on August 14th. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Liege of Inveracity"
"Effigy of the Forgotten"
"Catatonia"
"Thrones of Blood"
"Pierced From Within"
"Clarity Through Deprivation"
"Funeral Inception"
"Bind Torture Kill"
"Infecting the Crypts"



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

Latest Reviews