SUFFOCATION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
September 13, 2022, 54 minutes ago
New York death metal pioneers, Suffocation, performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival on August 14th. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.
Setlist:
"Liege of Inveracity"
"Effigy of the Forgotten"
"Catatonia"
"Thrones of Blood"
"Pierced From Within"
"Clarity Through Deprivation"
"Funeral Inception"
"Bind Torture Kill"
"Infecting the Crypts"