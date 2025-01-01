SUICIDAL TENDENCIES / Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Reveals Plans To Release Solo Material In 2025

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023 and is now a permanent member of Suicidal Tendencies, has checekd in with the following message:

"Though the phrase 'New Year’s resolution' has never really connected with me, I’ve always believed in the power of intention, and following through on setting manageable goals.

One of my ambitions for 2025 is to record more music in the studio — starting with my own material I’ve been writing for quite a while. Some of which I’ve been working away at since my early 20’s.

This photo (below) is from 2017, during a period of time when I had actually put together a group to play this music in a band setting, during a prolonged downtime from touring. It was awesome, and a great creative challenge. I haven’t touched these songs since then, until recently feeling inspiration to pick the guitar back up and kick this stuff around again. It’s been a fulfilling experience, and I’ll tell you — I’m starting to like where these songs are headed. It feels good to finally set the intention of releasing some of this new music in the coming year.

I’m so looking forward to all the onstage fun that’s ahead of us (Suicidal Tendencies supporting Metallica in stadiums; are you kidding me?) — and I’m equally pumped to spend considerable time in the studio, especially working on this collection of songs.

Stoked for you to hear them. When they’re ready, you’ll know."

Suicidal Tendencies recently released the new single, "Nós Somos Família", their first recording to feature Weinberg. A video for the song can be found below.

"Nós Somos Família" is a re-recording of the song "We Are Family", featured on the band's 1999 album, Freedumb, and features the participation of several great friends from the Brazilian rock and skate scene.

- Produced by Paul Northfield and Alex Palaia

- Recorded by Rico Manzano at Estúdio Central in São Paulo and Paul Northfied at ST Studio in Ventura/CA

- Mixed by Paul Northfield and JuniorBass

- Mastered by Paul Northfield

Voices: Mike Muir, Badauí (Cpm22), João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), B Negão (Planet Hemp), Rodrigo Lima (Dead Fish), Supla, Fernanda Lima (Crypta), Sandro Dias, Milton Aguiar (Bayside Kings), Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad), Felipe Ribeiro (Treva), Pirata Homes (Anjo dos Alleys), Ya Amaral (Eskrota), Júnior Bass and Marinho.

Guitar: Dean Pleasants, Ben Weinman, Thiago Castanho and Marcão Britto

Bass: Tye Trujillo

Drums: Jay Weinberg