SUICIDAL TENDENCIES / Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares Full Performance Video From BAG'SHOW 2024
January 24, 2025, an hour ago
Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023 and is now a permanent member of Suicidal Tendencies, has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"This past summer, five years since my last clinic-style solo performance, I received the kind invitation from LaBaguetterie Paris to play their intimidatingly prestigious drum show - at the beautiful Le Trianon, alongside some truly awe-inspiring friends and heroes from the drumming world. I viewed this 30-minute set as an opportunity to take a quick look back at my experiences in music over the last 15 years; songs I’ve helped co-create, songs I learned on a flight to join a life-changing tour the next day, reinterpretations of material I played when I first started touring as a teenager… some songs I hadn’t played live in years, and some songs I hadn’t played live ever.
"Merci beaucoup, La Baguetterie - for an opportunity and experience that means so much. I hope to come back someday."