SUICIDAL TENDENCIES / Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares Full Performance Video From BAG'SHOW 2024

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023 and is now a permanent member of Suicidal Tendencies, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This past summer, five years since my last clinic-style solo performance, I received the kind invitation from LaBaguetterie Paris to play their intimidatingly prestigious drum show - at the beautiful Le Trianon, alongside some truly awe-inspiring friends and heroes from the drumming world. I viewed this 30-minute set as an opportunity to take a quick look back at my experiences in music over the last 15 years; songs I’ve helped co-create, songs I learned on a flight to join a life-changing tour the next day, reinterpretations of material I played when I first started touring as a teenager… some songs I hadn’t played live in years, and some songs I hadn’t played live ever.

"Merci beaucoup, La Baguetterie - for an opportunity and experience that means so much. I hope to come back someday."