SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – Knucklebonz Announces MIKE MUIR Rock Iconz Statue

Knucklebonz has announced a new entry into their Rock Iconz series, this time of Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir. The statue is handcrafted and limited to 3000 pieces created. Ship date is estimated for early 2025; preorder at knucklebonz.com.

All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

This is Knucklebonz’ first statue featuring Suicidal Tendencies. The brand has also made statues of AC/DC, KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Death, Ghost, Pantera, Metallica, and more.