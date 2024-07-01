SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

On June 29th, Suicidal Tendencies performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"You Can’t Bring Me Down"

"War Inside My Head"

"Memories of Tomorrow"

"I Shot the Devil"

"Send Me Your Money"

"I Saw Your Mommy…"

"Freedumb"

"Subliminal"

"How Will I Laugh Tomorrow"

"Pledge Your Allegiance"

"Institutionalized"

In a recent interview with Louder Sound, Suicidal Tendencies leader Mike Muir talks about his storied career that brought him from Venice, California to stages all around the world, opening up for the likes of Metallica and Guns N’ Roses. In a excerpt from the chat, he reveals a bit of Hollywood history as he was once asked to guest on ‘80s mega crime drama Miami Vice.

“So, I got a call and they say, ‘We’re from Miami Vice and we would like to have you on an episode,’ the crossover icon reveals. “My first instinct was that it was one of my friends pranking me, so I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sure! How’s [star of the show] Don Johnson doing?’ I thought it was a joke! They told me they were gonna send over a car, so what’s the address? I’m just playing along and then this town car pulls up and they’re like, ‘This is this what we need you to sign.’ I’m thinking, ‘Wait a second… this is a whole hell lot of trouble for some kids from the hood… This is legit!’ Ha ha ha!”

