SUIDAKRA Frontman's REALMS OF ODORIC Release New "Sanctuary" Instrumental Featuring CAPE TOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA; New Album To Be Released In 2021

Realms Of Odoric is a soundtrack project from well known graphic artist Kris Verwimp (Hammer Horde, Manegarm, Hordak, Suidakra, Arkona) and musician Arkadius Antonik (Suidakra, Fall Of Carthage), where they combine their creativity in a concept of a huge fantasy world. Arkadius, as a big fan of movies and soundtracks wanted to step outside Suidakra and try his hand at composing, resulting in the launch of Realms Of Odoric in 2015.

They have checked in with the following update:

"We're so thrilled to announce that we've recorded a new Realms Of Odoric song with the Cape Town Symphony Orchester. The song is called 'Sanctuary' and will be part of our upcoming First Age album. Release 2021 via MDD Records.

You can guess how happy and excited we are to work with symphony orchester a third time. We can't wait to hear the final recordings."

Sanctuary was recorded with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra on December 12th, 2020 at Milestone Studios

- Music by Arkadius Antonik

- Conducted by John Walton

- Story concept by Kris Verwimp