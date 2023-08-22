Summer Breeze Founder ACHIM OSTERTAG Joins Reaper Entertainment As Co-Partner

For six years now, the label Reaper Entertainment, founded by Gregor Rothermel and Florian Milz, has been an integral part of the international metal/music landscape. Quietly and secretly, the company has become a serious contender and has been able to achieve more than just respectable success with several top ten placements.

Now the young company is taking another big step into the future: Summer Breeze founder Achim Ostertag is joining the company as a co-partner, which has been converted into a GmbH (limited liability company) with Florian Milz and Gregor Rothermel as managing directors.

Florian Milz comments: "Achim and I have known each other for a very long time. But during my short time at Silverdust, we became real good friends. So it happened that we already released the debut album of his band Voodoo Kiss via Reaper Entertainment last year, which sensationally entered the German album charts. I think Achim found great fun in the label business again. That he has now joined us means a lot to me. I couldn't imagine a better constellation. Greg, Achim and I trust each other blindly and harmonize as a perfect team. Here's to the next chapter in the Reaper story!"

Gregor Rothermel comments: "Over the years a very special dynamic has developed at Reaper, so it's even nicer to have Achim on board now, who brings the same heart and mindset. Through the release with Voodoo Kiss, we had the opportunity to work together intensively for the first time and also he could get a direct picture of how we work at Reaper. With Achim we have now not only found someone who fits humanly 100% to both of us, but also someone who is a very big enrichment for the label with his knowledge and experience."

Achim Ostertag comments: "After the end of my own label (Silverdust Records) in 2011, I often looked back on that time wistfully. Since Flori had worked at Silverdust, I followed Reaper even more intensively, of course, and when he offered me to release the Voodoo Kiss CD and I saw even more clearly how much heart and soul is put into the releases here, I didn't have to think for a second when Flori and Greg were looking for a partner. Here 3 people have found each other who all tick the same and the collaboration is incredibly fun."

Reaper Entertainment currently has around 30 bands under contract, including scene greats such as Tankard (D), Memoriam (UK), Metal Church (US), or the Finnish Children Of Bodom successors, Warmen. The company is distributed in Germany, Austria and Switzerland by Warner Music Group, in all other countries by Warner subsidiary ADA.