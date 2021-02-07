SUMMONING THE LICH Unveil "Cult Of The Ophidian" Video

Summoning The Lich have released a new single, "Cult Of the Ophidian", taken from their upcoming debut album, United In Chaos. Accompanying the single, Summoning The Lich have also shared a suitably macabre music video for the track. Directed by Danny Tilson, the clip alternates between the band adorned in occult robed attire and performing together.

United In Chaos will be released via Prosthetic Records on February 26. Pre-orders are currently being accepted here.

Taking inspiration from the best elements of Lord Of The Rings, Magic The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and Adventure Time, and wrapping it up in a fantastical death metal parcel, Summoning The Lich has an attention to detail and commitment to storytelling that is second to none. United In Chaos tells the tale of the rise of the Lich and fall of the Kingdom Rodor - and the spread of his wicked influence across the land as his power grows.

Speaking on the release of "Cult Of The Ophidian", the band comment: "'Cult Of The Ophidian' follows 'The Nightmare Begins' and takes you to the Veiled Island where Rodorian mages live shielded from the outside world. The Watchers (a line of mages blessed with foresight) are tasked with warning the island of any impending danger, and this song follows his story as he tries to warn of the deep seeds of betrayal unraveling before his third eye."

Of the music video, the band add: "We once again worked with the incredible Danny Tilson, who produced this insane video along with additional videography by Sam Beck, and we couldn't be happier with the outcome!"

The album follows a well-received, self-titled demo and live dates alongside heavy-hitters such as Origin, Beneath The Massacre, and several stops on the Summer Slaughter tour. Having honed their craft, they entered Sicktones Studios studio with producer Jack Daniels in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2019. With mastering completed by John Douglass, the result is a technical, abrasive journey through fantasy-driven, modern death metal.

On United In Chaos, Summoning The Lich haven’t just championed a fantasy world, they’ve created one in their own vision; this release marking merely the first chapter in a trilogy of albums that explores the outer limits of their imaginations. By inserting their storytelling chops into songs crammed with memorable hooks and meaty riffs, Summoning The Lich have invited listeners to roll the dice and join the adventure.

Tracklisting:

"The Nightmare Begins"

"Cult Of The Ophidian"

"The Gatekeeper"

"Demon Of The Snow"

"Predatory Reflection"

"Acid Reign"

"United In Chaos"

"Descend"

"Hymns (Of The Witches Of The West)"

"Death Crystal"

"Temple Of The Bone"

"The Lure Of The Necromancer"

"The Nightmare Begins":

"Descend":

(Photo: Chris Bauer)