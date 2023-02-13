SUNROAD To Release Sunesthesia Album In March; Lyric Video Posted For "Speed Warning #1" Feat. RONNIE ROMERO

There is no doubt about saying that the band from Goiás, Sunroad, is one of the most relevant names in the melodic hard rock/heavy metal scene in all of South America. After all, they have a 20-year career, eight albums released, concerts in various regions of Brazil and other countries in South America, alongside great artists such as Joe Lynn Turner, Petra, Stryper, L.A. Guns, Whitecross, Narnia, etc.

The band’s 8th studio album and first to feature Steph Honde (Scream Taker, Hollywood Monsters), Walking The Hemispheres, was nominated for the Dynamite Independent Music Award as one of the “Best Rock Albums of 2021”. Soon after the band started work on Sunesthesia. The album has a very fine and sophisticated melodic hard rock sound, such as UFO, Whitesnake, Michael Schenker Group to name a few. Artwork was created by Tristan Greatrex (UFO, MSG, Vinnie Moore, Lionheart, etc…), and the album features guests such as Ronnie Romero (MSG, Rainbow), Carl Dixon (Coney Hatch, The Guess Who, April Wine), Michael T. Ross (Hardline, Lita Ford).

The first single “Speed Warning #1” features vocals by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero. Watch lyric video below.

As drummer Fred Mika states, “Speed Warning #1, as the name says, is one of the fastest and louder Sunroad songs ever, we wanted a very energetic song to be the album opening track, so we worked in a way to provoke something with such strong feeling from the listeners. I had an idea for classical intro and then, and then sudden fast riffs come, as well Steph composed the guitar harmonies and those fast, louder riffs and catchy choruses.”

The album has 12 tracks in total and features a host of guests to add to the core line up of Steph Honde - vocals, keyboards, guitars, Van Alexandre - lead guitars, JP Costa - rhythm guitars, vocals, Gui N Silva - bass guitars, and Fred Mika – drums.

As Mika continues, “Also, we had the idea of contacting prominent artists everywhere to take part on this, as Chilian singer, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Sunstorm, MSG), which divides vocals on duet with Steph. Also, American keyboardist Michael T Ross (Lita Ford, Raiding Rock Vault, Hardline), Canadian bassist Ronnie Robson (Hollywood Monsters) and Brazilian lead guitarist Rafael Milhomem (BaRok, ex-Sunroad). I guess with this all we got perfect timing on captive vibrations from many good musicians from everywhere.”

You can pre-order Sunesthesia and limited bundles here.

Bundle Includes:

- 1 (One) - Sunroad - "Sunesthesia" CD

- 1 (One) - Sunroad - Logo T-Shirt

- 1 (One) - Sunroad - Logo Sticker

Tracklisting:

Speed Warning #1

Long Ago

Scanning Skies

Drown

Sink Your Teeth Into Me

By Any Means

Pieces Of Fantasy

Screen Screw

Hit And Run

A.S.A.P. (I Might Not Come Tomorrow)

We Watch The Sparks Fly

Only My Soul

"Speed Warning #1" lyric video: