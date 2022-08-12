SUNSTORM Feat. RONNIE ROMERO Debut "Hold The Night" Lyric Video

Sunstorm have released a lyric video for "Hold The Night", featured on the new album, Brothers In Arms, the second to feature lead vocalist Ronnie Romero (Michael Schenker, Lords Of Black). Watch the clip below.

Romero’s debut album with Sunstorm, Afterlife, was released in early 2021 and showcased a rejuvenation of Sunstorm's previous musical formula, mixing melodic rock/AOR with more '70s oriented hard rock, ala Rainbow (for which Romero performed as singer). That recipe is perfected on Brothers In Arms with new guitarist Luca Princiotta (Doro, Blaze) joining the lineup of Romero, bassist Nik Mazzucconi, drummer Michele Sanna, and keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Brothers In Arms"

"Games We Play"

"I’ll Keep Holding On"

"I Will Remember"

"No Turning Back"

"Back My Dreams"

"Taste Of Heaven"

"Lost In The Shadows Of Love"

"Hold The Night"

"Miracle"

"Living Out Of Fear"

"Hold The Night" lyric video:

"Brothers In Arms" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Luca Princiotta - Guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, backing vocals

Nik Mazzucconi - Bass

Michele Sanna - Drums