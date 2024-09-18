SUNSTORM To Release Restless Fight Album In November; Visualizer Posted For "I'll Stand For You" Single

AOR/melodic rock quintet, Sunstorm, is excited to announce their return with their third album, Restless Fight, set for release on November 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single, “I’ll Stand For You”, is available now alongside an accompanying visualizer. Find the clip below.

Ronnie Romero expressed his enthusiasm for the release, by saying: “I really love the new album! I believe it keeps the Sunstorm essence with an AOR base, but brings a fresh more guitar-oriented and heavier sound. The new song 'I’ll Stand For You' is the perfect example, where the melodies are still very important. It was fantastic to work with Aldo for the first time and I believe the fans are going to like the album very much!”

Sunstorm is a project created, overseen, and directed by Serafino Perugino, President of Frontiers Records, and it was originally designed to showcase a musical style similar to singer Joe Lynn Turner’s melodic rock/AOR roots.

With the new album Restless Fight, the third to feature Ronnie Romero, Sunstorm changed its skin. The new lineup that backs Romero, comes from a heavy background.

On guitars, Aldo Lonobile, musician, songwriter and producer (Geoff Tate's Sweet Oblivion, Archon Angel feat. Zak Stevens, Ring Of Fire feat. Mark Boals), Andrea Arcangeli (from the Italian progressive metal band DGM) on bass, Alfonso Mocerino (ex-Temperance, Virtual Simmetry) on drums and Antonio Agate (one of the most talented Italian keyboard players and arranger for symphonic orchestras, featured in countless albums) on keyboards. It brings back the Sunstorm’s classic AOR/hard rock formula with a strongest dose of energy, reaching a more dynamic and bombastic approach.

Since the inception of the new album’s production, the discussion was centered on the concept to keep the roots of Sunstorm’s musical style: the AOR sound of the early records that everyone wanted, but with a special attention to the 80’s way to arrange the guitars and keys in order to reach more powerful vibrations. The aim was to give a fresh appeal to the new music so that it could be the perfect foundation for Romero, that with his powerful vocal style, once again is the perfect fit to deliver the goods for the music.

The result is Restless Fight, an album where Ronnie’s vocal acrobatics sit perfectly into Lonobile’s way to play guitars, clearly influenced by the 80’s guitar heroes such as Jake E. Lee/Steve Stevens, to name a few.

Restless Fight stands pretty tall in its own right and Sunstorm are here to stay with a lot more to say. Pre-order the album here.

Restless Fight tracklisting:

"I’ll Stand For You"

"Love’s Not Gone"

"Hope’s Last Stand"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Without You"

"Restless Fight"

"Running To You"

"Against The Storm"

"In & Out"

"Dreams Aren’t Over"

"Take It All"

"I’ll Stand For You" visualizer:

Since 2021, Sunstorm has featured one of the most impressive vocal talents of recent years, Lords of Black and Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero. Romero’s debut album with Sunstorm, Afterlife was released in early 2021 and showcased a rejuvenation of Sunstorm's previous musical formula, mixing melodic rock/AOR with more '70s-oriented hard rock, ala Rainbow (for which Romero performed as the singer).

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, The Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, and Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner.

Ronnie Romero is also a prolific solo artist, with the release of his first two cover albums Raised On Radio and Raised On Heavy Radio – where he pays tribute to legendary artists from the metal world – and his latest work Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters, the first to feature all-new original material, released in September 2023.

Sunstorm are:

Ronnie Romero – Vocals

Aldo Lonobile – Guitars

Andrea Arcangeli – Bass

Antonio Agate – Keys

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums