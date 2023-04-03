SUPREME UNBEING Play "First Show On Earth"; Photos

Supreme Unbeing, the mysterious Sweden-based metal band - claiming to hail from the Realm, which, in their words, is the non-physical counterpart of the world we all live in today - played their first show on planet Earth at the astonishing Södra Teatern (one of the oldest royal theatres) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 5-piece band debuted in 2020 and have released two albums so far with Enter Reality (2020) and Enduring Physicality (2022).

Starting out as animated cartoon characters in the wildly popular music video for their song "Animals“, (see below) and then shifting shape into real-life versions of the cartoons in the music video for "Face Of Evil", the band now transformed, again, during their first show on planet Earth into a completely new appearance.

The exclusive, invitation-only Supreme Unbeing showcase was clearly the talk of the town in Stockholm over the last days, due to its action-packed production that saw confetti and sparks flying throughout the show. The guest list consisted of the who-is-who of the Swedish rock and metal community. Fans of the band were even traveling from all over the world to witness this now historic first show on planet Earth. Emissaries, as the band calls their supporters, flew in from the UK, Italy, Germany, Finland, Norway, Poland and even the USA.

Although the weather conditions on that very day in Stockholm had apocalyptic dimensions - hell literally froze over with snow chaos raging in Sweden’s capital on show day - there was no stopping the close to 400 music fans in attendance, nearly filling the venue to the brim, representing the hype around the band perfectly.

The setlist consisted of fan-favorites from their first two albums, as well as two brand new, unreleased songs.

Setlist - Södra Teatern, Stockholm, Sweden - March 27th, 2023:

"The Devil Smiles"

"The Darkness"

"Face Of Evil"

"Savior"

"Enter Reality"

"You’ll Never Make It"

"Father" (world-premiere)

"Scarecrow" (world-premiere)

"Animals"

Professionally recorded video material of the show will be released soon on the band’s channels.