SUPREME UNBEING Release Animated Video For "Animals" Featuring Cameo From MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON

Supreme Unbeing has released their second animated video message, “Animals”, from their album Enter Reality, available now on all digital outlets from EMP Label Group.

Labelling their songs as messages, each “message” brings observations of modern-day society from vocalist/prophet Zac Red. Following up the success of the band’s first message, “You’ll Never Make It”, which has received almost 2 million views, the second message “Animals” dwells on the basic question if there is any difference between man and animal, and how the conclusion to that question may change our perception of reality.

The video, created by the legendary Balazs Grof, gives your second look at the animated visages of the mysterious band members, Zac Red, D. Vine, Unknown, and Al Mytee, plus some special cameos including Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, and his EMP Label Group/Ellefson cohort Thom Hazaert.

The video can be seen below:

Supreme Unbeing is a mysterious rock/metal band led by vocalist/prophet Zac Red who acts as the physical form of our collective consciousness, the ambient quantum entanglement of our most personal thoughts. After observing the world for some 30 years, Zac Red has set out on a quest with fellow prophets D. Vine, Unknown and Al Mytee to shed some light over our present existence through the medium of heavy riffs, astounding solos, and philosophically intriguing lyrics.