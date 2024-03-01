SUPREME UNBEING Release "Spaceman" Single And Lyric Video; Band Aims To Be First Metal Act To Play In Outer Space

Supreme Unbeing emerges as a five-member leviathan of metal, with the enigmatic Zac Red at the helm, weaving tales that serve humanity, flanked by his menacing quartet: D.Vine, D.Sciple, Unknown & Al Mytee. Together, they're set to cast a spectral spell over Earth’s denizens, armed with riffs that twist the mind and lyrics that whisper to the soul.

With their albums Enter Reality & Enduring Physicality, they've forged a global legion of listeners, eclipsing 10 million streams. Their sonic saga has been lauded by titans of the rock press, and seized the spotlight on Spotify's editorial playlists, heralding a new era of metal mastery.

In a groundbreaking fusion of music & space exploration, the band is set to captivate the world with their latest venture - the 'Spaceman Challenge'. Inspired by their electrifying cover of the iconic single "Spaceman" released today (originally by Babylon Zoo), the band is igniting a global movement, bridging the gap between rock music & the final frontier – space.

Listen to "Spaceman" here, and watch a lyric video below.

The 'Spaceman Challenge' is more than a musical feat; it's a call to dreamers, adventurers, and music enthusiasts worldwide. The band's cover of "Spaceman" is not just a tribute to the 90s rock era, but a powerful anthem infused with modern metal influences, promising to energize and inspire a new generation of listeners.

With the challenge, Supreme Unbeing is not only aiming for the stars musically but literally. The band has boldly reached out to space entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Sir Richard Branson as well as to several national space agencies around the globe, urging them to join this revolutionary campaign. The trio, and the space agencies, are invited to make a pledge, but only if they dare, promising the band a trip aboard their space tourism crafts once the crafts are fit for space tourism travel and when the song reaches the astronomical milestone of 1 billion streams. Will any of our prominent space entrepreneurs, or national space agencies, take up the band on the dare?

"As we ignite the 'Spaceman Challenge,' it's impossible to ignore the cosmic ballet playing out above us. This new space race, orchestrated by giants like Musk, Bezos, and Branson, isn't just a leap towards the stars; it feels like a calculated escape, a secretive gambit with stakes higher than we can fathom. Are we spectators in an intergalactic narrative scripted by unseen hands, a narrative rife with undisclosed agendas and covert pacts made in the shadow of the moon? In this cosmic game of chess, it's paramount to discern the pawns from the kings, for in the vacuum of space, whispers don't echo—they resonate," says Zac Red.

But the journey doesn't end there. The 'Spaceman Challenge' extends its embrace to the public with an extraordinary pledge from the band. By participating in the challenge on www.spacemanchallenge.com, fans aren't just streaming a song; they're securing their entry into an unprecedented contest. Supreme Unbeing commits to transforming these streams into a tangible odyssey. With the royalties generated from 1 billion streams, the band vows to finance a ticket for one fortunate winner, purchasing their seat on the spacecraft out of their own pocket. This isn't just a chance to win a prize; it's an opportunity to be part of a historic moment, a life-altering journey to space financed by the harmonies of rock and the support of fans worldwide. As the song's streams ascend to stellar heights, so does the dream of space travel, now within reach of one lucky individual.

As the 'Spaceman Challenge' takes off, Supreme Unbeing invites listeners, dreamers, and media partners to join this historic campaign. By featuring 'Spaceman' on playlists, sharing the challenge, and covering this cosmic journey in the press, together, we can turn a musical masterpiece into a milestone for human achievement.

For a music experience that transcends boundaries and for a chance to be part of space history, join the 'Spaceman Challenge'. Let's stream, share, and soar into the new era of rock and space exploration.

Mixed & mastered by World-renown producer & engineer Lasse Lammert (Alestorm, Gloryhammer and countless more), the track is available on on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and all major streaming services.