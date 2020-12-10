SUSPECT208 Feat. Sons Of SCOTT WEILAND, SLASH And ROBERT TRUJILLO Release Second Single "All Black"; Official Video Available

"All Black", the second single from Los Angeles rockers Suspect208, is now available via all platforms including Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Check out the offcial video for the track below.

Suspect208 features frontman Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland. On drums is London Hudson, the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. And on bass is Ty Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. The lineup is rounded out by guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

Their first single "Long Awaited" can be heard below. The band is gearing up to release a debut EP in the near future.