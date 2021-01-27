SUSPECT208 Feat. Sons Of SLASH And ROBERT TRUJILLO Tease First Single With New Singer

Suspect208 featuring drummer London Hudson, the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, bassist Ty Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, have shared a teaser for their new single with their new singer, who has yet to be officially announced. The single comes less than a month after the departure of Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland.