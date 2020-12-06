SVEN GALI Drummer DAN FILA Posts "Worms" Playthrough Video

Sven Gali drummer Dan Fila has uploaded another video with the following message: "This is dedicated to the legacy, and future of Sven Gali."

The song Fila is performing is "Worms", taken from the second Sven Gali album Inwire, released in 1995. Drums were performed on the album by Mike Ferguson.

Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, recently signed with RFL Records & Entertainment. They released their comeback EP, 3, on June 12th.

Fila recently revealed the band shot a video for the song "Hurt", which is due to be released soon.

"If there ain’t blood, it ain’t rock and roll. 'Hurt' video shoot was amazing. Shawn G Minden (Sven Gali bassist) is truly one of the most talented people I have ever met. He organized, produced, directed and shot the video for 'Hurt'. Release date to be determined. Thank you, Craig Coutu, for your generosity with the space and everything you did to help make the shoot happen."

Check out behind-the-scsnes footage from the shoot below. Video courtesy of Amie Kee.

Sven Gali released their breakthrough self-titled debut album in 1992. Produced by David Bendeth, the album yielded four singles: "Under the Influence", "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", "In My Garden", and "Tie Dyed Skies". It went gold in Canada and was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year at the 1993 Juno Awards.

3 tracklist:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

Sven Gali recently released a new single, "Now". Check it out below.

Check out Sven Gali's two previously released singles below.

"You Won't Break Me"

"Kill The Lies"

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars