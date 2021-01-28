SVEN GALI Drummer DAN FILA Shares Playthrough Video Of RUSH Classic "Subdivisions" - "An Exercise In Humility..."
Sven Gali / Varga drummer Dan Fila has posted another cover video, this time taking on the Rush classic "Subdivisions". As he calls it, "An exercise in humility..."
Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, recently signed with RFL Records & Entertainment. They released their comeback EP, 3, on June 12th, 2020.
3 tracklist:
"Kill The Lies"
"You Won't Break Me"
"Now"
"Hurt"
"Now"
"You Won't Break Me"
"Kill The Lies"
Sven Gali is:
Dave Wanless - vocals
Andy Frank - guitars
Shawn Minden - bass
Dan Fila - drums
Sean Williamson - guitars