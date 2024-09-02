SWALLOW THE SUN Feat. BALLET FINLAND To Perform “Plague Of Butterflies” On 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025

The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

In a groundbreaking event, Finnish metal icons Swallow The Sun featuring the avant-garde Ballet Finland are set to present their collaborative performance, “Plague Of Butterflies”, during 70000 Tons Of Metal in 2025. This unique performance will make its World Premiere outside of Finland in January 2025, on board The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, with two separate presentations of the work occurring whilst on board. Following each of the two performances of “Plague Of Butterflies”, swallow the sun will play two different regular sets as well.

“Plague Of Butterflies” is a story about loneliness in a world damaged by a plague, and its performance is an innovative, and hypnotic fusion of Swallow The Sun’s evocative melodic death/doom metal sound with Ballet Finland’s contemporary dance. Originally composed in 2008, the piece was intended to be choreographed as a ballet production, and is now 16 years later, finally ready to be brought to the stage after numerous unfortunate setbacks.

Juha Raivio from Swallow The Sun adds: "When I wrote the music for 'Plague Of Butterflies', I didn't know that the story of isolation and loss would come true both in personal life, but also later collectively, as the pandemic closed the world from around us. Now we seem to have come full circle as the piece has been brought to life in a form it was always meant to. Thank you Ballet Finland.”

The performance will unfold aboard the cruise ship, creating a singular and immersive experience for attendees, blending live music and dynamic choreography in a setting that has never before hosted such a collaboration - a Heavy Metal Cruise.

After three completely sold-out shows in Helsinki, there has been a high demand for additional performances. As such, the performance of “Plague Of Butterflies” in the unusual setting of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 in the Caribbean sea promises to be a historic and landmark event, merging the energy of metal with the artistry of ballet in an unprecedented way.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 roster: Arcturus, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Candlemass, Crownshift, Decapitated, Delain, Emperor, Finntroll, Flotsam And Jetsam, HammerFall, In Extremo, Kalmah, Majestica, Mork, The Kovenant, Samael, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sonata Arctica, Stratovarius, Subway To Sally, Swallow The Sun featuring Finnish Ballet, Tankard, The Zenith Passage, Trouble, Twilight Force, Unleash The Archers.

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more.

Organizers: "Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close! On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!"

Visit 70000Tons.com or the official 70000 Tons Of Metal Facebook page for further details.