Sweden's CENTURY Release Limited Edition Cassette Single "Children Of The Past" Via Digital Platforms

In the countdown to their delayed sophomore effort - via Electric Assault Records - Swedish traditionalists, Century, offer fans another song, "Children Of The Past".

Initially, the new track was available solely on a limited-edition two song cassette (backed with a live version of "The Fighting Eagle"), sold exclusively at the Heavy Nights concert in Kopervik, Norway on September 21st. In the digital age, it has since been uploaded to numerous streaming platforms. Check it out below

Back in April, Century made a single from their forthcoming (albeit still untitled) sophomore full-length available, via Bandcamp. "Sacrifice" is destined to be an album cut on the Electric Assault Records release.

Electric Assault Records is the same label that issued The Conquest Of Time in 2023. The band is currently about half way through their Spring European tour and the new tune was (might still be) available, on a limited edition cassette (just 250 copies), along with non-album cut, mid-tempo "Avenging Force", which is punctuated by a few piercing high vocals, from guitarist/main man Staffan Tengnér.