Sweden's LEACH Gearing Up To Release New Single Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID

Swedish thrash n' rollers Leach will release a brand new song and music video featuring vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid. The Soilwork / Night Flight Orchestra mainman lent his unmistakable voice to the band’s new song, "D.O.D", available April 16th via Brutal Records on all streaming platforms. Pre-save the track here.

Leach has established a style and a sound that makes them stand out from the crowd with their own blend of thrash, hardcore, metal, punk and even a bit of traditional rock and roll, the sound is visceral and pumped full of energy just waiting to take out a wall close to you.

International melodic death metal band Act Of Denial - featuring Strid on vocals - have signed a deal with Crusader Records (part of Golden Robot Global Entertainment) which will see their debut album, Negative, released in 2021.

On top of the signing announcement, Act Of Denial will release a new single, "Slave", on March 29th which features a guest appearance by ex-Soilwork guitarist Pete Wichers.

Act of Denial is an international melodic death metal group founded by lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox(Koziak, Victim) & guitarist Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) in early 2020.

The band lineup is a metal who’s who and features vocalist Björn Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). The band also features other big names and special guests such as Bobby Koelble (Death), Peter Wichers (ex-Soilwork), Matias "IA" Eklundh (Freak Kitchen) and Ron ‘’Bumblefoot’’ Thal (Guns N' Roses, Sons of Apollo) who all contributed solos to the album.

The band's debut album has been preceded by three recent singles: "Puzzle Heart", "Controlled" and "Down That Line". Negative was mixed at Studio Fredman by legendary producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy).

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

