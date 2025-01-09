Sweden's SARCATOR Debut Music Video For New Single "Where The Void Begins"

Sweden’s blackened thrash metal band, Sarcator, have released the official video for the single, "Where The Void Begins", featured on the group’s third full length album, Swarming Angels & Flies, out January 17 via Century Media Records.

The band previously commented on the song, “'Where The Void Begins' is the brother song of 'The Long Lost', off our 2022 album Alkahest - not in an obvious way but it felt like continuing on a story that wasn't complete. It's the heavy one on this album and ends up in a total rock n roll frenzy. Additionally, it is the first one we wrote that ended up on this album, so it still carries the spirit of the previous album in a way.”

Watch the video below, and pre-order Swarming Angels & Flies in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Choir”

“Comet Of End Times”

“Swarming Angels & Flies”

“The Deep Ends”

“Where The Void Begins”

“The Undercurrent”

“Closure”

“Unto Sepulchres”

“Dogfight” (Anti Cimex cover)*

“The Black Vomit” (Sarcófago cover)*

“Torture” (Sadus cover)*

*Ltd. CD Jewelcase in O-Card only bonus tracks

“Where The Void Begins” video:

“Comet Of End Times” lyric video:

“Swarming Angels & Flies” video:

Sarcator Lineup:

Mateo Tervonen - Vocals, Guitar

Felix Lindkvist - Bass

Leo Buchalle - Guitar

Jesper Rosén - Drums