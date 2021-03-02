Sweden's SEVENTH CRYSTAL To Release Debut Album In May; "Say What You Need To Say" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the signing of Sweden's Seventh Crystal to the label's roster of young, up-and-coming talent. The band's debut album, Delirium will be released on May 14. Fans can get their first taste of this new rock band via their first single and video, "Say What You Need To Say. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Delirium on CD/Color LP/Digital, here.

"'Say What You Need To Say' is about fighting those repressed inner conflicts that a lot of us carry inside ourselves and having the strength to acknowledge them. It's about just saying what you need to say. To stop faking that smile and letting it all out," says the band of their first single.

"We recorded the video on two different occasions. The band was filmed by Christofer Carlson outside of Gothenburg in a town called Alingsås (Sweden). We needed a dark room to get all the light and smoke effects. They had what's called a "black box" in one of their facilities and it worked out great. Funny side story...since we used a lot, A LOT of smoke, we were a bit worried about the fire alarm. We discussed the matter with our contact person, who then spoke to the janitor. And it was no problem whatsoever. Well, until there was. The fire alarm went off about 20 times during the video shoot and we had to have one of our helping hands by the plug disabling the alarm every time it went off!" tells the band of the filming of the video.

They continue, "The ballet/dance part of the video was filmed by Max Zachrisson in Bern, Switzerland. We wanted a different flavor, more than just a performance video. Max and the dancers (Marina Sánchez Garrigós, Anthony Ramiandrisoa, and Lisa Horten-Skilbrei) did a fantastic job illustrating the lyrics in a complex and entangling choreography. We couldn't possibly be more happy about the outcome."

"We put everything we've got into making Delirium, the album of our lives, so far. Every note, beat, and harmony has undergone an immense meticulousness whilst not losing that human feeling and soul. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. But, this is just the start. We have only just begun our journey and we've got more coming. Enjoy the album and share it with your friends!," the band says.

Seventh Crystal, a new rock band from the fertile Swedish music scene, was put together by singer Kristian Fyhr. Initially, Kristian wanted to pursue a solo project, but when the songs started to take form, he realized he wanted to involve more musicians. So, he moved to vocals only and brought in Johan Älvsång (Pinstripe Conspiracy, Lamashtu) on keyboards/piano and Olof Gadd (Osukaru) on bass as the first key pieces, and then recruited Anton Roos on drums and Emil Dornerus on guitar to complete the lineup.

Seventh Crystal's music can best be described as arena hard rock with melodic rock influences. The band comments, “We would describe the band’s music and sound as an “intelligent” hard rock, but still very melodic. Our songwriting is very varied. We like to write songs in a pop style and then "beef" them up and make it rock. We're big admirers of everything from Cheiron Studio and Max Martin to Behemoth and Iron Maiden. So our influences come from a lot of different bands and music. But we kind of end up in the modern hard rock and arena rock sound, since that's where we have our common roots. When it comes to the songwriting, it is usually one or two of us who write the basic idea. But then each member adds their own touch and flavour and what comes out is the heavy, intriguing and exciting sound of Seventh Crystal!"

If you love the new wave of Scandinavian hard rock embodied by bands such as One Desire, H.E.A.T., and other bands who bring a huge sense of melody to modern rock, then this band is going to be right up your alley.

Tracklisting:

"Say What You Need To Say"

"When We Were Young"

"Broken Mirror"

"Delirium"

"When I'm Gone"

"Should've Known Better"

"So Beautiful"

"Time To Let It Go"

"Déjà Vu"

"Bright And Clear"

"Hope It Will Be Alright"

"Say What You Need To Say" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion

Additional Musicians:

Hampus Linderholm - Cello

Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals