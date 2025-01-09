Sweden's tAKiDA Present New Single And Lyric Video "The Game"

tAKiDA, one of Sweden’s most successful rock bands, is back, unveiling their electrifying new single “The Game” – a future radio hit infused with gritty guitar riffs, soaring melodies and powerful vocals leading the way.

Ever since their start in 1999 and breaking onto the scene with their first album, tAKiDA has become one of Sweden’s top-notch exports, ruling the Swedish rock scene with six platinum singles (one of them 4x platinum), three platinum albums and no less than five #1 albums. But tAKiDA are also making waves beyond the borders of their home country. Their most recent studio album, The agony flame (2024), marks their most successful entry onto the German album charts (#8) yet, while the album’s first single, “The loneliest hour”, hit #1 on the German Rock Airplay Charts.

Following their previous successes, tAKiDA continues to push boundaries and solidify their acclaim. With “The Game”, tAKiDA kicks off the new year and dives deep into themes of passion, inner conflict, and unfiltered emotion, perfectly showcased through its evocative lyrics and explosive sound. In Summer 2025, tAKiDA will bring their matchless stage performance to several German cities, starting on July 18 in Regensburg. Get your tickets now and explore “The Game” – now available on all streaming services worldwide.

tAKiDA on “The Game”: ”It’s about a man and his true love from the past. All he wants is to get clean from his sex addiction and just focus on the two of them, but it’s too strong. There’re too many temptations out there and ultimately, he’ll be ending up alone.”

Check out the lyric video for “The Game” below:

tAKiDA are:

Robert Pettersson - Vocals

Tomas Wallin - Choirs, Guitars

Mattias Larsson - Guitars

Chris Rehn - Bass, Keyboards, Guitars, Programming and Arrangements

Kristoffer Söderström - Drums

(Photo - Chris Rehn)