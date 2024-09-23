Sweden's THE STORYTELLER Sign To The Circle Music; New Album Due In 2025

Swedish power metal band, The Storyteller, have signed a new record deal with Greek-based label, The Circle Music. Under the new agreement, the band will release their long-awaited and yet-untitled seventh full-length album.

“We are proud to announce the signing of Swedish heavy metallers The Storyteller”, said The Circle Music. “The Storyteller is the first heavy metal band to join The Circle. This was not done on purpose. Although we have focused on more extreme aspects of the dark sound, we have long expected something special from the field of traditional heavy/power metal, something that stood out and we found this in the new material of The Storyteller.

“Dreamy, fairytale, crystalline, hot and bombastic, their new songs will captivate traditional heavy metal fans looking for something more. Having already released six albums and with a long career in the concert scene, it's time for The Storyteller to take the big step with an album that picks up where their historic 2000 self-titled debut left off.”

Formed in 1998, the band signed their first record deal with Swedish label House Of Kicks which now goes with the name Sound Pollution. Their debut album, The Storyteller, was recorded in the legendary “Studio Fredman” and released in the spring of 2000.

Since then the band has released five more studio albums and made themselves known as one of Sweden's stronger acts in the power metal genre, touring as an opening act for bands like Helloween, Blind Guardian, Gamma Ray, Sonata Arctica, Stratovarius, Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS).

The Storyteller describe their music as power metal with medieval tunes, with lyrics that follow the fantasy genre. Storytelling is a trademark for the band, with the vision of taking the listener on a journey both musically and in lyrics.

After a period of "dormancy", The Storyteller has once again awoken with a new source of power that captured the vision that was present at the band’s inception. The collaboration between L-G Persson (vocals) and Cedrick Forsberg from Blazon Stone resulted in a new studio album being recorded and L-G Persson comments: “This is the production that managed to reach all the way. In this production, the music reflects the vision that was there right from the start. For the first time it feels that everything is at the top of the game.”

The next step was to find a record company to collaborate with – a record company with the same vision, drive and initiative as the band. The result was The Circle Music and the band is looking forward to a long and productive collaboration.