Sweden's THIS ENDING Stream New Song "Needles Of Rust"

Stockholm melodeath group This Ending streams the title track, “Needles Of Rust”, off of their impending fourth record.

This is the first album where the Swedish band did not get the service of Fredrik Andersson (A Canorous Quintet, Amon Amarth) behind the drum kit; Peter Nagy (Mörk Gryning, A Canorous Quintet), who served as the second guitarist of the band, stepped in to take Fredrik’s throne. Needles Of Rust is slated for worldwide release on May 28th via Black Lion Records on digipak CD, dassette, and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The band discusses the track “Needles Of Rust”:

“This was the first song written after we decided it was time for a new This Ending. We had no idea that this would also turn out to be the title track. Here Linus N. tried to write a song that combined the old This Ending sound with our roots back in the ‘90s. It became an insane song that I think defines our sound. We also get some backing vocals from Peter on this one. The lyrical theme for this one revolves around people who exploit others’ weaknesses for personal gain.”

Needles Of Rust deals with different kinds of nightmare scenarios: some songs are loosely based on actual events that have happened all over the world, whereas the other numbers are just about nightmares as an overall phenomenon. The album contains eight original songs, plus the remixed version of the 2019 single “The Hunted” as a bonus track in the physical formats. On this record, This Ending continues blending relentless aggression and absolute darkness into their grandiose melodeath dreamscape.

Tracklisting:

"My Open Wound"

"Annihilate"

"Embraced By The Night"

"Eclipse Of The Dead"

"A New Plight"

"Needles Of Rust"

"Devastate"

"Hell To Hell"

"The Hunted"

"Annihilate":

"Devastate":

"Eclipse Of The Dead":