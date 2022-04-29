Sweden’s HOT BREATH Release New Single “Feeling ‘Bout This”

Swedish hard-beating rockers Hot Breath return with the standalone single “Feeling ’Bout This”. An explosion of lustful garage rock with powerful vocals and thrilling riffs, the single is the first release from the Gothenburg-based group since their 2021 debut album Rubbery Lips. ”Feeling ’Bout This” is available now on all streaming platforms via The Sign Records.

The band comments on the new single:

"The song Feeling ‘Bout This’ is about when you find a person who has the same rhythm and desire as you in life, both in the mind and in bed."

Following the release of the new single, Hot Breath will support Hällas and Spiders on their respective European tours.