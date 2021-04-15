Sweden’s PRESSURE To Release Debut Album, Path Of A Shadow, In May

Swedish story teller trio, Pressure, will release their debut concept album, Path Of A Shadow, on May 7. A single and video, "No One Can Hear You", will be available on release day.

Are you bold enough to endure the journey of your own pressures? This album takes you, the listener, on an adventure that is based on your life. Your shadow, the one that has been following you throughout it all tells your story as he has seen it through his dark but fiery eyes.

The introduction of the "story metal" concept is something Pressure has done well, with every track being a story within a bigger story about life’s pressures and how the shadow beside you is always around.

From beginning to end, Path Of A Shadow will intrigue your conscious mind and you will realize things about yourself that you either did not know or was too afraid to tell. You will be left on the edge waiting for the next guitar riff as well as raw yet rigid and harmonious vocals.

Who are Pressure you ask? Well if you had to tag them with a genre the one that fits best is melodic rock, but they’re so much more than that. Hailing from Stockholm and with vocalist Olof Jönsson you can always guarantee soaring, athletic and committed vocals. Together with a twin guitar sound coming from songwriter and lead guitarist Simon “Siirpo” Forsell and Emil Salling.

Their work often focuses and embraces the pressures felt from everyday existence. Their lyrics ably demonstrating that there are two sides to every story - the good and the bad. Every song has a double meaning and they truly see music as a tool to handle the different pressures thrown at us from the modern world.

Tracklisting:

"Path Of A Shadow"

"Vad Du Ser"

"Ingen Som Hör Dig"

"Osårbar"

"Nere Men Inte Död"

"Ännu Mer"

"Skuggan"

"Komm Her"

"Var Är Du Nu"

"What You See"

"No One Can Hear You"

"Untouchable"

"Beaten But Not Dead"

"The Shadow"

"Where Are You Now"