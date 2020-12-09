Sweden’s PRESSURE To Release New Christmas Song “Julstress”

Swedish rockers Pressure have penned their first Christmas song. “Julstress” sees its release on December 11 and it’s a song that will stand out from the crowd.

A press release states: “From the opening riff you’ll be rocking out for the full 2.35 and you’ll never think of ‘Jingle Bells’ in the same way every again! The track may well be delivered with driving guitar riffs and a sometimes growling bass vocal but it still manages to touch on the sensitive issue of how some people struggle with the pressure of the festivities. The guys wrote the track as a distraction whilst getting their heads down writing new material that will see the light of day in 2021. There will be a full video supporting the release.”

The band began their journey together in 2018 and since then they’ve worked tirelessly developing their sound and live performance, their aim?

A quote that can summarize their lyrics is: “How can you tell a story about life if you haven’t dared to live life to its fullest!”