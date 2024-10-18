Sweden’s SARCATOR Announce New Album Swarming Angels & Flies; Title Track Streaming

Swedish thrash metal newcomers Sarcator have revealed their new full-length, Swarming Angels & Flies, is due on January 17, 2025 via Century Media Records, making it their debut to the label. To celebrate, the band is now sharing the title track from the offering along with a raucous performance video, which was directed by Christoffer Tönnäng.

Swarming Angels & Flies sets the bar high for the upcoming album in terms of speed, heaviness and pure desire to see the song unfold live. Starting off like an explosion, the song delivers a sonic blast hurling the audience straight into a fire pit with raw, untamed energy.

Vocalist Mateo Tervonen shares about the single: “'Swarming Angels & Flies' is the title track for our upcoming record for a reason. It represents the elements of the album perfectly and is one of those songs that you want to break the silence with. It erupts out of nowhere and hits you like a concrete fist. A perfect violent introduction of what's to come and what this album really is about.”

Preorder in various formats here.

Sarcator will be joining Eradikated, Eternal Evil, and Bloodstain for the “The Rising Four” tour in autumn/winter 2024 with a total of 10 stops throughout Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Choir”

“Comet Of End Times”

“Swarming Angels & Flies”

“The Deep Ends”

“Where The Void Begins”

“The Undercurrent”

“Closure”

“Unto Sepulchres”

“Dogfight” (Anti Cimex cover)*

“The Black Vomit” (Sarcófago cover)*

“Torture” (Sadus cover)*

*Ltd. CD Jewelcase in O-Card only bonus tracks

“Swarming Angels & Flies” video:

Lineup:

Mateo Tervonen – Vocals, Guitar

Felix Lindkvist – Bass

Leo Buchalle – Guitar

Jesper Rosén – Drums

(Photo: Christoffer Hovhag)