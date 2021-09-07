Sweden’s THE VICE Share “A Barren State” Video

September 7, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal the vice

Sweden’s THE VICE Share “A Barren State” Video

Filthy and powerful yet musical and full of grooves - With their 2020 unleashed album, entitled White Teeth Rebellion (Noble Demon), Swedish death metal band The Vice have released a hellish angst affair between the light and dark. Being well aware of how to invade the darker side of your soul, the band's sophomore opus turned out to be a gloomy metal album, truly with the band members’ hearts on its sleeves.

In support of their latest full-length record, The Vice have shared a brand new music video for the album opening track, “A Barren State”:

"'The tremors spread throughout the plains...’

'A Barren State' kickstarts our latest album White Teeth Rebellion in a roaring fashion. A full frontal rockandfuckingroll assault clad in a sinister metal gown. Heads down, horns up and let the second act commence," the band states.

White Teeth Rebellion was released on August 7, 2020 on Noble Demon.




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

Latest Reviews