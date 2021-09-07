Sweden’s THE VICE Share “A Barren State” Video

Filthy and powerful yet musical and full of grooves - With their 2020 unleashed album, entitled White Teeth Rebellion (Noble Demon), Swedish death metal band The Vice have released a hellish angst affair between the light and dark. Being well aware of how to invade the darker side of your soul, the band's sophomore opus turned out to be a gloomy metal album, truly with the band members’ hearts on its sleeves.

In support of their latest full-length record, The Vice have shared a brand new music video for the album opening track, “A Barren State”:

"'The tremors spread throughout the plains...’

'A Barren State' kickstarts our latest album White Teeth Rebellion in a roaring fashion. A full frontal rockandfuckingroll assault clad in a sinister metal gown. Heads down, horns up and let the second act commence," the band states.

White Teeth Rebellion was released on August 7, 2020 on Noble Demon.