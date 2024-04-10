Sweden’s VEONITY Announce New Singer; New Studio Album Out This Fall

Veonity has welcomed Isak Stenvall into their mighty realm. The change comes after Anders Sköld, who's been carrying the flame for years, has decided to focus on his guitar playing only.

After recently celebrated 10 years as band, Veonity now reworks the line-up to reach new levels of power metal:

“Bringing Isak into the band gives us a new direction and makes us even stronger. Isak is a fantastic singer, frontman and songwriter and his addition will secure Veonity's fast and melodic power metal another dimension.”

In 2018, Isak Stenvall left fellow Swedish power metal merchants Lancer as their frontman:

"I have always had an eternal passion for power metal and when Veonity called me, I knew this would be a perfect fit and I heeded their call. It feels great to be back on the metal scene: writing, singing and forging pure power metal again!”

Anders Sköld, who has been the singer of Veonity since the release of Into The Void (2016), has decided to hand over the vocals duties to Isak.

“Guitar has always been my main instrument and I realized over the years that I have to follow that calling more strongly.”

Veonity is ready to enter the studio to record their sixth album, the follow up to the acclaimed 2022 effort Elements Of Power, planned for a fall 2024 release through Scarlet Records.

Veonity:

Isak Stenvall - vocals

Samuel Lundström - guitar

Anders Sköld - guitar

Kristoffer Lidre - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums

(Photo – Mathias Flink / Edit – Thomas Holmstrand)